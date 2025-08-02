Why I Won’t Date Younger Men Again – Shaffy Bello

Actress, Shaffy Bello has revealed that she is no longer interested in dating younger men, citing a shift in her personal values and priorities.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ifedayo Agoro, Bello shared that while she receives flattering messages from men of all ages, including younger admirers, she has chosen to move in a different direction romantically.

She revealed that she once dated a younger man, but said that the relationship had its time and purpose. “It was for a season, and the season is over,” she stated.

Bello clarified that she has no issue with dating younger men, but that her evolving needs and aspirations now take precedence.

She also expressed openness to marriage, adding that she now views it with a broader and less rigid perspective than most people typically do.

She said, “Men slid into my DM, over 50 and even younger men. It’s flattering, but the thing is, some of them are badly behaved. Some will tell me ‘Hi, dear’.

“There is no need for me to date a younger man. I have dated a younger man and I don’t want to do it again. What I want now is different. When I dated a younger man, I was having fun. It was for a season, and the season is over, but there is nothing wrong with it.

“What I want now is marriage; I don’t mind marriage. But I have a different opinion when it comes to marriage. I think a lot of people are rigid when it comes to marriage.”