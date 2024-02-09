Why I Won’t Date Nigerian Man If I Was A Nigerian Lady – Timaya

Veteran Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known as Timaya has disclosed that he wouldn’t date a Nigerian man if he was a Nigerian girl.

The music star who made this remark in a recent interview with Beat 99.9 FM said he doesn’t have a Nigerian girlfriend and does not intend to date any Nigerian girl.

Speaking further, Timaya explained that he doesn’t really have a problem with Nigerian men, but that the relationship between two Nigerians is toxic and deceitful as he linked it to that of police and thief.

According to him, there’s no fun in dating a person whose background, upbringing, and environment are similar to yours.

He said, “If I am a Nigerian girl, I will not date a Nigerian man. Myself right now, I can’t date a Nigerian girl. My current lover is not Nigerian.

“I can’t date a Nigerian lady because we have the same foundation; the same upbringing.

“The relationship go be like police and thief. The relationship will be too toxic. We go dey lie for each other too much. We won’t even have peace.”

Watch him speak below;

https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1755667332821618966?s=46