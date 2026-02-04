Veteran Nigerian actress and filmmaker Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has shared her opinion on the idea of dancing to promote films, saying that while she does not mind dancing, she would not do so if it feels forced.

The 47-year-old mother of four, who spoke on TVC Entertainment, explained that the backlash against dance-driven promotions often arises from pressure placed on actors, rather than from spontaneous or authentic expressions.

New Telegraph reports that Omotola’s remarks come days after Kunle Afolayan stated that he wouldn’t dance to promote a movie, adding that he’d rather not produce a N1 billion film if his earnings are a mere N10 million.

Speaking on the programme, she said, “I’m sorry, I would not be doing the dancing. I’m very, very sorry. It’s just not me. I dance. I love to dance, and I’m sure a lot of us love to dance.

“I think the problem and the reason why a lot of people are kicking back at it is because you want to dance because you feel like it, not because you have to.

“There’s a difference, okay? So there’s nothing wrong with, oh, you know, you’re promoting a movie, and you guys are just having fun. That’s different,” she said.

Omotola said that her job as an actress or filmmaker is to put in her best in making a good movi,e and the marketing should be left to professionals who are trained for it.

“But when it becomes a chore, when it becomes, oh, this is what you have to do to even sell a movie, it’s not professional.

“I already did the project, you know, I should go around, you know, talk about the project, promote the project, and then let the people whose job are to distribute and do the advertising of the project to do that,” she said.