Why I Will Still Vote Tinubu In Coming Election – Seyi Law

Nigerian Comedian, Seyi Law has continued to rally support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the face of heavy criticism from doubters.

Seyi Law who spoke on Monday vowed to vote for President Tinubu, even if there is the presidential election tomorrow, adding that he would rather journey through the desert with Moses than be a slave in Egypt and have wine and flesh.

He noted that although many Nigerians never stop crushing other people’s hopes with their hatred and craving for attention, he is more fortunate than most because he is better educated than others.

The stand-up comedian, however, noted that he would condemn such deeds and offer constructive criticism, saying the President is always free to make his own decisions.

“I would rather stay with Moses through the wilderness to Canaan than eat meats and drink wine in slavery in Egypt at the expense of my children’s future.

READ ALSO:

”While a lot of Nigerians kill the optimism of others with hate and urge for immediate gratification, it is sad that our government agencies are not communicating government agendas, efforts, and actions effectively.

‘I am not one to judge anyone for their anger towards the government. After all, they were voted to serve the people. I am maybe only privileged to be better informed.

“I know everything doesn’t rest at the centre, and I should be able to make demands from the state government. Your allocations have increased, and to take steps towards a better transportation system not to talk of subsidizing it for your citizens is a mountain you’re finding hard to climb. The state governors are absolutely shameless.

“It is easy for any government at the centre to please the multitude by reverting back to full subsidy on fuel and exchange rates, but I would rather we reset, rebuild, and sustain our future than live on a better now by borrowing our future.

“I want to see certain people-driven and engaging policies in agriculture, power, and health sectors. lam hopeful.

“I will criticise constructively and condemn unworthy acts. To those still cursing in my mentions, if another election was held tomorrow, I would still vote ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU.”