Why I Was Absent From Council Of State Meeting –Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike said yesterday said President Bola Tinubu approved his absence from the recent Council of State meeting.

He dismissed the claims that he was absent from the meeting in protest against Tinubu’s appointment of Prof Joash Amupitan as the new Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman against his choice.

Speaking during the during the inauguration of access roads in Sector Centre B, Dakibiyu District, Abuja, Wike said he directed the Minister of State for FCT Mariya Mahmoud to represent him at the meeting. He said his absence was to enable him to attended some scheduled engagements.

The minister said: “I had already told Mr President that I would not be available because of other engagements we had already put in place, the Minister of State represented the FCT at the meeting. “That is why we have to be careful when people carry unnecessary propaganda and blackmail. “They said I did not attend because I was not happy that my own nominee was not taken.”