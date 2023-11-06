Why I Was Absent At Supreme Court, Peter Obi Reveals

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has revealed why he was absent at the Supreme Court during the ruling on his appeal filed against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja during a press conference, Obi said he was unable to witness the Supreme Court ruling due to a pre-arranged international commitment.

New Telegraph recalls that the Apex Court affirmed President Bola Tinubu as the actual winner of the 2023 presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Court, however, struck out the appeal filed by Obi seeking to be declared as the winner of the electoral process.

He said, “About a fortnight ago, I was travelling abroad on a prior scheduled engagement when I received the notice that the Supreme Court would give judgment on 26th October 2023 on our challenge to the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Court. That judgment has since been delivered as scheduled.”