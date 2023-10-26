Why I Want to Replace Umahi At the Senate, by Obirija

Mr Nwaji Obirija is an aspirant for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District vacant seat. In this interview with AYOBAMI AGBOOLA, Obirija, who is the Zonal Director of Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023 in the South-East, speaks on the need for youths to actively participate in Nigeria’s politics and other issues

What is going to be your contribution to tackle the current economic crisis in the country if elected as senator?

The economic crisis is majorly caused by the country’s failure to embrace economic diversification. During pre-independent days and in the First Republic, agriculture was the backbone of Nigeria’s economy. One still remembers with nostalgic feelings, cocoa production in the South- West, the groundnut pyramid of the North and oil palm plantations of the East.

Nigeria was then the real giant of Africa with strong economic growth as vividly shown in the country’s strong Gross Domestic Product (GDP), income and Per Capita Income. But the discovery of oil and its subsequent boom in the country’s economy changed the trend of history. Currently, the country has been witnessing a hard-biting economic recession caused by the slump in the price of crude oil in the international market.

This calls for a rethink and most especially the imperative for us to embrace economic diversification. However, if Nigeria is to diversify, the best alternative where the country has the highest comparative advantage is agriculture and it is my intent to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, with a view to encourage large scale commercial farming and create jobs for the unemployed youths, bring about food security and robust market stability that will shore up the country’s foreign exchange earnings and evolve a well improved GDP.

Cultism has become a menace that most youths indulge in; what would you recommend as measures to curb the problem in your senatorial district if elected?

Cultism and other violence in the society are mostly motivated by two things. First, is job scarcity and an idle moment for some youths is always their best time to practice disorderliness in the society. Most idle persons are always aggressive and can do anything bad at the slightest provocation. To curb this, there must be job opportunities for the youth, which is part of my mission if am elected, to be instrumental in massive job creation.

The second one is insecurity. In a proper secured society, all these will drastically reduce. So, I will always advocate for every necessary technological and manpower assistance to enhance our security challenges.

Based on your political experience; how will encourage more youths to participate in politics in order to liberate other youths of your age?

It is unfortunate that most youths are used and dumped by some politicians, which gives them the notion that politics is dirty and thereby discourages them from being partisan. It is in my plan to prioritize youth mentorship seminars, leadership conferences and encourage adequate youths inclusion in decision-making processes and I believe these will go a long way to ensure that more youths participate in the politics of their own country.

Why do you think it is the turn of the people of your locality to represent Ebonyi South at the Red Chamber?

In our state, we have established and upheld a strong tradition of power rotation, which despite the efforts of self-serving individuals to employ communal propaganda, sectional politics and unscrupulous political tactics to undermine it during the last election, the wisdom and leadership of Senator David Umahi ensured its preservation during his tenure as the state’s shepherd. This has drastically curtailed election violence in all the senatorial districts of our state.

However, in Ebonyi South Senatorial district, which comprises five local government areas – Afikpo South, Afikpo North, Ivo, Ohaozara and Onicha. All these local government areas in Ebonyi South Senatorial District except Onicha have taken their turn in senatorial positions. So, it is right and just in the spirit of fairness known with our progressive party, to consider Onicha local government area the chance to clinch the vacant seat.

And in Onicha, Ukawu where I come from and also being one of the most populous communities has never been involved in national representation, even with nobody at the state level as well. Besides, I have worked hard for the party both at national, zonal and state levels from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) days till the merger of the legacies parties that formed the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014.

I was the first person to start the promotion of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the South-East even when nobody knew he would ever be the president of this country as at 2010, I had established a foundation called AGF in my state and was able to establish the foundation in all the states in the South-East by 2017. My eldest brother was also the major pillar of the party at the local government level, where he served for eight years as the party’s chairman and he is still vibrant and loyal to the party till date.

So, in a state that values fairness and inclusivity as vital tools for its sustainable political evolution, the Onicha Local Government’s call for justice should resonate with all who value equality and fair representation. So, it is time to recognize Onicha contributions and grant it the chance to make a difference in the lives of the people they have supported for so long.

How would you rate the performance of President Tinubu and that of your governor, Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, so far?

Anyone who wishes Nigeria well today will embrace what the President has done so far; removal of that parasite called subsidy, reactivating most of the abandoned projects, appointment of quality and experienced persons into his cabinet. You will agree with me that his ministers are ready to work and determined to reshape the face of the country. The President has also been touring round the world to woo investors and also most of Nigerian citizens in diaspora who can work with him to improve the country’s economy.

In our state today, everyone is excited with the leadership qualities possessed by our governor and what he has achieved within the shortest time he has been in office, though personally I am not surprised because I know that the spirit of Elijah must be transferred to Elisha. Our former governor, Senator David Umahi, is like a manuscript for every political leader in Ebonyi and beyond to go through in order to achieve successes. He is a leader, who is determined to work and posterity will judge him right.

He has started shaking the country, he is not a ‘sit and give order’ leader. He monitors every project he is doing and delivers everything he has promised and all the leaders he has produced have the same progressive leadership mindset. So, I am using this medium to advise the opposition parties to stop further litigations against our leaders and join hands to build the country of our dreams.

As a youth, what are you going to do, if you emerge victorious, that will distinguish you from other senators that have been representing your senatorial district?

I know the challenges of my people, the basic necessities of life that they are lacking, so I will champion rural infrastructure and integration programmes to shore up infrastructural facilities at the grassroots and discourage over-concentration of public utilities within the urban enclaves at the expense of the rural dwellers, which has been a longstanding practice.

This will create an enabling environment for rural dwellers in the areas of rural electrification, good roads, primary health facilities as well as low scheme housing units for farmers. I will also promote agricultural development loans for farmers to enhance agricultural engagement of the people. It’s also in my plan to promote massive investment in information technology and communication technology.

This has become a powerful instrument of development globally. Information is power and the end result is wealth, so I will invest heavily in ICT development in all the five local governments in the district to put the teeming unemployed youths in a vantage position to make better livelihood through self-employment via the acquisition of ICT skills and to make ICT a veritable source of wealth creation as witnessed in other parts of the world. Mostly, I will make myself accessible to the people I am representing.