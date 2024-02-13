Why I Want To Reconcile With My Ex-husband – Wunmi Toriola

Famous Yoruba actress, Wunmi Toriola has finally opened up on her plans to reconcile with her ex-husband.

The outspoken actress made the disclosure while speaking about her personal life with her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, on ‘the Goldroom talk show’.

New Telegraph recalls that the movie star had, in 2023, stated that she walked away from her marriage following a domestic violence and abusive relationship.

Her ex-husband, on his part, claimed that their marriage was filled with violence, deceit, and betrayal on Wumi Toriola’s part, accusing the actress of physically assaulting his mother.

Speaking about her personal life, Wunmi Toriola revealed that despite what had transpired in the past, she wants to reconcile with her ex-husband.

READ ALSO:

In response, Iyabo Ojo screamed “A reunion.”

Wumi while starting her reason for the decision said she would love to have more kids with one man.

She said, “I want to have more kids, at least two more kids, the decision is going over the love life and things we shared in the past.

“I want to reconcile with my ex-husband because I want to have all my children for one man.”