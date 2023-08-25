Why I Want To Play Struggling Child Role, By Priscilla Ojo

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, fondly called Priscy, is a content creator and social media influencer. She is the daughter of a popular Nollywood (Yoruba) actress, Iyabo Ojo. Priscilla made her acting debut at the age of 14 when she was featured in the movie Beyond Disability, and her outstanding performance in the movie earned her a nomination in Best of Nollywood Award for Best Child Actress. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Priscilla talks about bonding with her actress-mum, why she isn’t bothered about negative comments on social media, misconceptions about her friendship with influencer, Enioluwa, and other issues

Will it be right to say you’re following your mother’s footsteps?

Yes. I want to go into acting next year.

So, what type of role would you like to play?

I don’t want to play regular roles, rather I want to depict a role of a child struggling in life and getting to be empowered as a woman. Like girl power something.

For someone like you who has a popular figure as a mother, when you do somethings, people tend to ascribe it to your mother, how does that affect you?

I actually love acting and I feel like I have it in me. The reason why I have not rushed into acting is that I want to take my time and make sure it’s the right time. I don’t let negative comments get to me because if I have it in me it will show. I am always of positive vibes at every given time.

You have been in the social media face since you were young, how has that affected your mental health?

I learned to ignore and not focus my energy on that. I focus that energy on making money, working. Sometimes they can work in a positive way because when people talk about you it means that you are important so I try to channel it into my brand, working and becoming the woman that I want to become.

What will you say is one of your greatest achievements so far?

I would say my brand; Priscys Closet, having to own my personal brand and see it do well and compete with other fashion stores.

You are stepping into something huge in terms of publicity, backlash amongst others, do you think you can handle it?

I think I have a very tough skin and I think I can handle it.

What is that key advice from your mom and how has it helped you?

Just be yourself and be true to yourself regardless of what people say. It’s who you are when people are not there is what is important. Asides from fame, media, who are you to people, do you show kindness? Do you help people? That is what is important and that’s why I am as humble as possible.

There have been a lot of misconception when they tend to see you with male celebrities and personalities; how does that make you feel?

I feel like when people see a male and female together, they just assume that they are dating. I’m a very hardworking person and I connect with a lot of im- por- tant people, celebrities, media personalities. And it is normal for people to put people together so I don’t really let it get to me.

What connection do you have with Enioluwa?

To start with, I laugh when people actually attach me with Enioluwa because what they don’t seem to understand that he is my best friend and good one to start with. I appreciate my friendship with him as there is no strings attached. We have toured a lot of countries together; we have worked on several projects and influenced for so many top brands. In essence we are best of friends.

Your mother has a strong bond with you, what are the things you do that gets her angry and cause disagreement between you, and how do you eventually settle?

To be honest, we really don’t have disagreements because I communicate well with her and she understands me. If I do something she doesn’t like I will apologize before she even says it to me. We have a very cordial and good relationship.

It seems as though your brother, Festus, is out of the limelight, why is that so?

He is not in Nigeria. He’s in school abroad. If I went abroad too, I don’t think I will be in the limelight as much. It’s because he’s not around that’s why. He has a store here too.

How did you feel when your mother announced her relationship with showbiz guru, Paulo?

Truth be told, when she told me about her relationship with Paulo, I had a long discussion with her and I could see the joy all over her face. Also, I saw that she’s happy on the inside. We love him and I love their relationship, so why not? Her happiness flows to everyone, the family is happy and we a happy home.

What are some of the funny things about her?

She’s very sweet, giving, she’s humble, she’s herself, she’s funny and a person that you should be around. Very important to say also is that she does not take bullshit.

Your mother does not look her age, so have your friends ever showed interest in her?

She’s their crush, she looks good, she looks young so who wouldn’t want her. I don’t find it as an insult, I take it as a compliment. I can see myself in that age and I’ll be like that.

How do you differentiate between her personality as a mother and actress?

There are looks that African parents will give you and you will correct yourself. She doesn’t need to talk much before I’ll know when she’s serious.

What are some of her advice that has kept you going?

Be classy, carry yourself with confidence and smile.