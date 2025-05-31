Why I Want My Son To Play For Nigeria – Asuzu

Share

Father of striker, Jonathan Spiff Asuzu of Atlético River Plate, Godwin Asuzu, has explained reasons why he is looking forward to his son representing Nigeria and not Argentina.

Born in Palermo, Buenos Aires, Asuzu is uncapped at the international level and qualifies to play for his country of birth Argentina as well as Nigeria’s national teams through his Nigerian father.

Godwin, a River Plate fan, moved from Nigeria to Argentina 32 years ago in search of work and is married to an Argentinian, Maria, according to the official website of River Plate.

Jonathan Spiff Asuzu has been a sensation in Argentina, banging in goals with reckless abandon as Argentina might be looking forward to caping him ahead of Nigeria.

However, his father said the boy himself is committed to representing Nigeria and it is left for the officials to look his way.

“Despite all that is happening in Nigeria, I believe we should always be patriotic,” the father said.

“He wants to play for Nigeria himself and it will be a thing of pride and honour for him to dorn the green white green as a player.

“I am happy that we are not forcing him to choose Nigeria or Argentina, the decision has been his all along and it is left for the authorities to seek him out.”

The country U-20 already qualified for the next FIFA U-20 World Cup in September and it remains to be seen if he will get the opportunity to be part of the team.

Described as an intelligent forward who can read the game, Jonathan Spiff Asuzu is also known for his remarkable speed and an excellent ability to finish with both feet.

