Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Queen Mercy Atang, has finally revealed the reason why she unfollowed her husband on Instagram and deleted their wedding photos.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Queen Mercy Atang and her husband, David Oyekanmi, tied the knot in March 2024.

In a surprising move, Queen Mercy unfollowed her husband on Instagram and deleted their wedding photos in October 2024, fueling rumours of a marital rift.

Speaking in a recent interview, the reality TV star revealed that her decision to unfollow her husband and delete their wedding photos stemmed from her decision to keep her marriage off social media.

According to Queen Atang, unfollowing her husband on social media and deleting their wedding photos was inspired by celebrities who keep their spouses’ details under wraps.

She said, “I was just trying to take my relationship off social media, because my husband’s account is out there, a lot of girls feel the need to slide in his DM to say positive and negative things”.

However, her decision sparked speculation about her marriage, taking an unexpected turn.

However, amid the speculation, she restored the photos and reinstated her husband’s name in her Instagram bio.

