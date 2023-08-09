Why I Tie, Pour Hot Water On My Ex-Lover – Suspect

Murder suspect, Bankole Clinton Oginni who allegedly killed his ex-lover in Akure, the Ondo State capital has explained that he tied her and poured hot water on her to cover his track.

Oginni, a federal civil servant and sports enthusiast, said he was scared that he could be arrested, hence he decided to remove the intestine of the deceased and pour hot water on her to dump her in the bush.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oginni, 45 was alleged to have tied his wife of the same age in his room at Oke-Aro, Akure and poured hot water on her leading to her death.

Oginni was nabbed by men of the Nigerian Police Force, B-Division, Oke-Aro Akure after the victim was found in his room. He was said to have called the victim from her house for a visit before her line became unreachable.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, in a statement said a lady reported the incident at Oke-Aro Police station which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The PPRO said the lifeless body of the deceased woman was found inside the room of the man, with her legs and hands tied while her body opened with intestines removed.

The Police spokesperson said there were patches on her body that shows signs of hot water burns, noting that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.

Her words “Also there were patches on her body that shows signs of hot water burns. After she left for his house, she did not return and her phone was switched off. She traced her mother to the house, only to find her lifeless body in the room of the ex-lover, her legs and hands tied and her body opened with intestines removed.”

But speaking with journalists yesterday, Oginni said “The deceased called me Saturday that she needs my help. I have been helping her for a long time and I asked her to come to my daddy’s house

“When she came, I bought two bottles of Coca-cola. She has not started taking it when she slumped and I was scared. It was because I was scared that made me take the decision I took.

“I poured hot water on her hoping it will revive her. I cut her open hoping to dump her somewhere because I was scared. I removed the private part and the intestines. I put them inside a bag.”

Oginni who said his parents were at the market when the incident happened said the injuries on his body were due to an attack from family members of the deceased.