Why I Support State Creation – Gowon

Former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon has said he supported the creation of multiple states in Nigeria, to prevent any one region from becoming too powerful and threatening the country’s unity.

Gen. Gowon whose administration carried out the first state creation exercise in Nigeria, noted that there was anxiety from the south about the north’s dominance, which he recalled nearly led to calls for secession from all regions.

Nigeria was on May 27, 1967, split into 12 states out of the former four regions. It was said then that the move was to weaken the former Eastern Region, which was on the verge of seceding from the country.

But the octogenarian who spoke on Wednesday when he received leaders of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), explained that the exercise was to ensure that no particular region is too big to threaten the unity of the country.

“This perspective was born out of extensive discussions with political leaders, chiefs, and various groups.

“This deeply worried me. I was born in Nigeria, raised in Nigeria, and served a profession that represented the country’s collective interest.

“My decision to advocate for state creation stemmed from a desire to prevent the fragmentation of our nation,” he explained.

Gowon told his visitors that the responsibility of maintaining Nigeria’s true democracy rests on the north, and called for sacrifice.

This, according to him, will address fears of domination by one region, especially given the size and population of the north.

“My position has always been that whatever the north does must serve the greater interest of Nigeria,” Gowon added.

He recalled that there was a time when the North wanted to secede, “just as similar claims were made about the East and the West.

“This fear of disintegration weighed heavily on me. If we had allowed it, what would we call ourselves today? We might have ended up with separate nations whether Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa or otherwise.”

Gowon who said he has no affiliation with any political party, described different opinions expressed by the political class as natural, but advised that they should not prevent them from working together to resolve issues for the good of the country.

“My only allegiance is to Nigeria. My profession shaped my belief in serving the country above all else, and I’ve avoided partisan politics.

“I encourage others to think beyond regional interests and focus on Nigeria as a whole.

“Nigeria’s population and diversity are strength. If we can unite despite our differences, we can build the Nigeria we all envision,” he advised.

Gowon noted that the northern identity is often associated with the Hausa-Fulani, but added that the region is diverse,

encompassing various tribes, such as the Igbo-speaking communities in Benue, and the Yoruba presence in Kogi and Kwara States.

“These differences enrich our region and should encourage unity rather than division,” he further advised.

He commended the initiative of the LND leaders and expressed the hope that they would collaborate with leaders from others for the future of Nigeria.

“Perhaps, your movement will evolve into a national party that unites all Nigerians.

“While various groups work on a new constitution, I encourage you to engage with them to ensure their proposals serve the country’s best interests,” he said.

The Chairman of the League of Northern Democrats, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, hold told the former head of state, that the group was formed to address the critical challenges facing the region.

Shekarau who was former governor of Kano State, explained that the league’s mission is to reposition the north as a bastion of political, economic and cultural influence.

“Sir, there is very little we can tell you that you may not have averted your mind on. But the challenges we face today, disunity, poverty, illiteracy, insecurity, drug addiction and the erosion of societal values, demand urgent and deliberate action.

“As you have often reminded us, if people do not rise to address their own issues, no one else will.

“This ethos of self-reliance and collective responsibility inspired the formation of the LND as a platform for proactive and collaborative solutions to our problems,” he added.

