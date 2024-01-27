Why I Support Living Together Before Marriage – Simi

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has expressed her support to couples living together before marriage.

She acknowledged that cohabitation would enable an intending couple to understand each other better before deciding to marry.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, the mother of one disclosed that she was living with her husband, Adekunle Gold before they officially tied the knot.

Simi said, “I used to go over to Adekunle Gold’s place for us to spend time together.

“I am of the opinion that… Maybe I shouldn’t share this opinion because I feel like religious people might not agree with me. I personally think that people who want to get married should live together for a little bit before they do that.

“Because I don’t think you really know someone that you’re going to marry until you cohabit. The way someone is when they are outside in their best behaviour is different from how they are when they are cranky, and they haven’t eaten when they wake up in the morning or when they are snoring.

“When you live with someone, you know all the sides to them; that is when you really know if you can do forever with them. Millions of people have gotten married without living together. But I personally think it’s a good idea to cohabit before marriage. It doesn’t have to be for long.”