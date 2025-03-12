Why I Stopped Wearing Jeans – Kevin Hart

Share

Popular American actor and comedian Kevin Hart has opened up on his new fashion sense and why he stopped wearing a pair of jeans.

Kevin Hart made this revelation during an interview on the Jennifer Hudson show said aging affected his choice of fashion.

Speaking on the programme, he stressed that wearing jeans hurts and makes him feel uncomfortable now, adding that he now wears what he feels comfortable in.

He said, “I don’t wear jeans anymore because I’m getting older. It’s all pants, all slacks. I mean, I’m over 40, I feel like the good pant is necessary.

“Jeans are not the same. Jeans hurt, and they are not comfortable. I need a comfortable Slack. I need something that I can move in, something that’s soft.

“I don’t like how jeans feel on my knees. They hurt my knees. They hurt my waist like when you sit down, I don’t like how jeans dig in my waist.”

My dress sense changed when I clocked 40. I’m 45 now. I’m about 46. So it changes. At 50, I’m going on all sweatpants.”

