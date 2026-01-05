Nollywood actress Bimbo Thomas has explained why she deliberately stopped playing “Thug” or street-hardened roles in movies, despite the popularity such characters brought her after her standout performance in Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto.

Speaking during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the actress said the decision was driven by her desire to avoid being confined to a single image and to prove her ability to handle a wide range of roles.

According to Thomas, she was keen to show that her talent extended beyond the tough, outspoken characters audiences had come to associate her with.

She noted that typecasting is a major challenge in the film industry, where actors are often repeatedly offered similar roles once they excel in a particular character.

Thomas said she was determined not to be trapped in that cycle, even though she understood the risks involved.

READ ALSO:

The actress admitted that stepping away from those roles came at a cost. She revealed that her career slowed down significantly for a period, leading to fewer acting opportunities and financial setbacks.

The choice also strained some personal relationships, as the reduced visibility affected her profession and social circle.

Reflecting on the timing of her decision, Thomas acknowledged that she may have acted too early, as she was not yet fully established in the industry. She explained that she feared becoming so strongly identified with one character type that branching out later would be much more difficult.

She added that starting a family around the same time further influenced her career pace, as she had to prioritise caring for her child. Despite the challenges, she said brand endorsements helped her stay afloat during that period.

Looking back, Thomas described the experience as a tough but necessary lesson, stressing that while she paid a price for choosing versatility over convenience, the decision reinforced her commitment to growth and longevity in her acting career.