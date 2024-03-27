Why I Stopped Promoting Young Duu’s Song – Carter Efe

Popular singer and skit maker, Carter Efe has disclosed why he stopped promoting Young Duu’s song.

New Telegraph recalls that Carter Efe and a former signee of Portable, Young Duu had dropped a hit track Oyinmo, a song that had garnered the attention of many online.

However, the duo began to fight for the ownership of the song in which Carter Efe was later seen performing the song at Sydney Talker’s show without Young Duu in sight.

Speaking during a recent online live session with fans, Carter Efe claimed that it was because of Young Duu’s character that he stopped promoting the song.

According to him, Young Duu wanted everything quickly; he wanted to buy a Mercedes Benz GLA and also wanted N4 million from the song monthly.

Carter Efe emphasized that the song hadn’t gotten to the level of making such and added that a lot of people supporting Young Duu don’t know how the music industry works.

Reactions trailing this post;

badewumii reacted: “You stopped promoting the song but yet you’re promoting it”

_lekvar said: “Na fact cater talk, na him get the song first and na he also pay for the song , yungduu get fame from the song, so that’s a sign of ungrateful person , sorry to say”

tochi_lifestyle penned: “The werey dey compare himself to Djkhaled ”

figurejay_outfit stated: “U dai craze was, khaidxr never come online to drag Sydney na only u? I pity that boy Muller too”

