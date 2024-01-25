Why I Stopped Going To Church – BBNaija’s Doyin

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) realityTv show star Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has revealed why she stopped going to church despite being a Christian.

According to Doyin, “she stopped going to church, because the standard of Christianity keeps getting lower daily”.

In a shared video via her Instagram page, the reality star reacted to the report of an American pastor who stole $1.3 million from church members, lamenting that the standard of Christianity keeps getting lower daily.

Sharing a screenshot of the report about the American pastor on her page, Doyin wrote;

“People ask me why I no longer go to church. Ridiculous things like this is the reason. Just imagine this one saying, God asked him to steal and you’ll find people in his church who will defend this madness.

“The standard keeps getting lower and lower by the day. It’s almost as if you have to be just plain stupid to be able to sit through certain sermons these days. God is really patient.”