Why I Stopped Doing Drugs – Crayon

Popular singer, Charles Chibuezechukwu, popularly known as Crayon, has revealed that he was once addicted to illicit substances.

Taking to his verified X page (formerly Twitter), the 22-year-old singersaid he gave up the addiction after Mavin Records producer and CEO of Blowtime Imprint, Babyfresh, who discovered his talent, advised him to stop.

He further disclosed that he no longer ingests any illicit substance despite being rich and famous.

Crayon wrote, “Bro I used to do drugs back in the days in Ojo name it!!! Trams? My highest na 700 milligrams! Skushi’s from ele! 2 big ragolis me and my guys!! Emzolyn I dey pop raw 2 bottles !!! Ref!!! But I no do ice shaaa!! And I no smoke igbo sha me I get sense!!

“Babyfresh picked me up from the slums. He said you gat stop all those things I did!! All glory to God! I did!! Now I don’t smoke or do those things any more!!! Upon all the money wey I get!! I’m chilled!!”