Why I Stopped Acting –Ego Boyo

Ace Nollywood actress and producer Ego Boyo, has revealed the reason behind her decision to leave acting. In a snippet of an upcoming episode of WithChude, Ego explained that she stepped away from the spotlight to pursue her passion for film production.

The 56-year-old film star, who is popular for her role as in the early 90s soap ‘Checkmate,’ also dismissed claims that her exit was due to marriage or restrictions from her husband. “I stopped acting because I wanted to produce. I found that I enjoyed producing more than I enjoyed acting,” she said.

“The blogs then wanted it to be something like my husband banned me from acting, they wanted it to be sensational and it was not. So it was boring.”

Boyo, who serves as the executive producer and CEO of Temple Productions, Temple Films, and Temple Studio, began her acting career in the late 1980s.

She is best known for her role as Anne Haastrup in the iconic 1991-1994 TV series ‘Checkmate’ and Peggy in the Amaka Igwe’s 1996 movie ‘Violated’. Ego delved into movie production and her project ‘Keeping Faith’, launched Genevieve Nnaji’s acting career.