Why I Still Live With My Mum At 34 – Anthony Joshua

Renowned British-Nigerian professional boxer, Anthony Joshua on Thursday revealed why he still lives with his mother at the age of 34.

It would be recalled that in 2017, after winning £15 million against Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua returned to his mother’s two-bedroom former government housing.

But speaking in a recent interview with Louis Theroux, Joshua discussed how close he is to his family, and why he’s still living with his mum

According to the world heavyweight champion, it would be difficult to persuade him to leave his mother’s house.

He said, “In our culture, we grew up in our own family home, we support our parents. ‘Why am I going to move out and leave my mum by herself, for some girl?

“Family is the most important thing. ‘When a girl gets with me, she ain’t just marrying me, she’s marrying my family.

