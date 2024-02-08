Why I Sleep Inside Coffin In My House -Charly Boy

Legendary Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy has opened up on why he sometimes sleeps in a coffin in his house.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, with media personality, Nedu, Charly Boy revealed that he has a coffin in his home and occasionally sleeps in it for hours.

One of the co-hosts, Ezinne asked: “ There was a time I heard you had a coffin and went to sleep in it for hours or days. Is that true?”

Charly Boy replied, “Yes.” Ezinne asked again, “Why? Charly Boy responds, “ I do not sleep in a casket, I sleep on my bed, it’s big and comfy, I only lay in my “casket” when I do my meditation because it helps me to be focused, it tells me more about the imminence of death. “My casket is a reminder. It wakes me up from slumber. It tells me, “Guy, you have got little or no time left, wake up, be creative and work”.