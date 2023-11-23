Why I Sell Bedbug Killer As UNILAG Student – Brain Jotter

Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter, has narrated how he sold bedbug killers as University of Lagos (UNILAG) student before clinching fame.

Brain Jotter who spoke in an interview with Hip TV, anchored by BBNaija reality star, Kim Oprah revealed his struggles before fame after a throwback video of him taking part in a stand-up comedy competition was played.

After he watched the clip, the skit maker was asked what year he participated in the stand-up comedy challenge.

In response, he said he participated in the competition in 2019.

He further revealed that in 2020, he was earning 15k per month, when he worked at a laundry service, but this was later increased in 2021 to 30k.

Brain Jotter added that the money was not sustainable because he had just gained admission to the University of Lagos at that time.

Speaking further, he said he decided to do other jobs while studying, which resulted in him selling a bedbug killer while he was in school.

He said, “2020 my salary was 15k, I was working in a laundry and I just gained admission, apart from working in the laundry I was trying to do other stuff, in my school, I was selling bedbug killer in UNILAG, my year one I sold bedbug killer”

Watch the video below: