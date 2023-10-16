Why I returned to Nigerian league after 15 years –Falcons captain, Ebi

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi, has said she is committed to giving back to the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL), which informed her decision to join Naija Ratels

Onome Ebi, an experienced defender, left Spain’s Levante Les Planas towards the end of last year, having played just one match for the club.

Despite having made five appearances for Nigeria’s Super Falcons, coached by Randy Waldrum, Ebi hasn’t played any club matches since 2022 and has decided to return to club football. After a 15-year absence since leaving Bayelsa Queens, Ebi is making a comeback to the NWFL, where she will play for Naija Ratels and don jersey number 5, starting a new chapter in her football career. Ebi’s football career spans across various countries such as Sweden, Turkey, Belarus, China, and Spain, where she has demonstrated her prowess on the field. Her experience and leadership qualities are expected to make a significant impact on the Naija Ratels team. Ebi is a distinguished member of Nigeria’s Super Falcons and has an impressive record of 109 international caps and three goals.

In her Instagram post, Ebi expressed her motivation for joining the Naija Ratels, which she revealed is beyond playing football. “My joining the Naija Ratels is beyond playing football. It’s about inspiring young, upcoming female players from the grassroots to think and believe that if they dare like I did, they can make history like I did in a climate where, in most cases, a woman has to work twice as much as a man would to achieve success.

“I strongly think my story won’t be complete if I don’t accomplish the goal of giving back to the Nigerian league, which nurtured me to stardom. It was not an easy decision for me because I had a lot of juicy offers, but I believe Nigeria needs me right now.” She wrote.