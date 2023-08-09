Why I Returned Missing $8,000 in Mecca

…to avoid Allah’s wrath –Nahuche

A 58 years-old woman Aisha Nahuche from Zamfara State in this just concluded Hajj, has shares her thoughts on how she found and returned the sum of $8,000 to the owner in Saudi Arabia. The woman who is an indigene of Nahuche village in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State said she’s blessed with Seven children, it is fear of Allah that made her to return the money to the owner.

This year’s Hajj was my first experience to visit the Holy Land and as such, I saw a lot of things during the Hajj. One of the things I experienced during the Hajj was that we went through tough times due to the change in the weather. The weather was too harsh. The heat was too much. Some people died as a result of the excessive heat. Another thing I experienced was the type of food we ate while in the holy land.

Their food is quite different from ours here in Nigeria. I had to force myself to eat their food because there was no alternative. I experienced a lot of things like seeing different types of people from all over the world. Nahuche said it was she found some money in foreign currency while performing this year’s Hajj. The money in question was in a purse and it was lost by its owner in the Holy Mosque of Mecca.

I came across the money when I was going around the Holy Kaaba as part of Hajj activities. I didn’t know what was in the purse until I returned to my hotel room. Immediately I opened the purse, I saw some money in dollars and I quickly closed the purse and went direct to Sheikh Ahmed Kanoma who is a prominent Islamic scholar in Zam- fara State to show him what I saw in Kabbah.

Sheikh Kanoma in the company of other government delegations opened the purse and counted the money in- side and discovered the sum of $8,000. I begged them to look for the owner of the money. After some days, the owner of the money who is from one of the Arabic countries was found and when he mentioned the amount in the purse and where he lost it, the money was handed over to him.

He counted the money and discovered that it was intact. The man who had lost hope was surprised to see his money given back to him. When asked what informed her decision to return the money, without taking anything from it she said”I was in the Holy land of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj which is the five pillars of Islam. I was there to seek the blessings of Allah.

So, if I had refused to return the money to the owner, do you think Allah will be pleased with me? I am also sure that Allah will surely ask me about this money in the hereafter. This could also lead me to hellfire. So, that explains why I decided to return the money to the owner when I found it. I returned the money to avoid the wrath of Allah.”

When asked again how she feel when her name mentioned in both radio stations and Newspapers in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and other parts of the world praising her, “I was not aware that this issue has been publicised and that my name had gone to the media until I returned home from the holy land. Many people have been trooping to my house to praise me for what they heard on Radio about me and I feel highly elated.”

If am not in Mecca, the holy land, I would still returned the money to the owner because I did not become a God-fearing person as a result of my going to Hajj. I am telling you that this has been my personal life. I hate taking anything that does not belong to me. I hate Haram (something that is forbidden) because I know that God has warned us several times in the Holy Quran that we should desist from eating Haram.

So, that was why when I came across that money while performing the Hajj, I tried to find the owner and give him his money. My husband was very happy when the news came to him that I found some money in Mecca and returned it to the owner. He was happy with me and even prayed for me. She add that nobody mocked her because she returned the money to the owner.