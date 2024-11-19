New Telegraph

November 19, 2024
Why I Returned A Range Rover Received As Birthday Gift -Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Tiwatope Savage has revealed why she returned a Range Rover birthday gift she received from a man.

New Telegraph recalls that in October 2023, Tiwa Savage acquired a Range Rover reportedly worth N350 million, adding to her luxurious vehicles.

Speaking in a recent interview with Beats FM, Tiwa Savage revealed that the Range Rover was the most lavish gift she had ever received.

However, she disclosed that she returned the luxurious birthday gift, stating that, “she wasn’t feeling the guy”.

In a candid revelation, Tiwa Savage shared her unique approach to social media and finances.

Speaking further, she revealed that she doesn’t bother checking message requests on social media, and regarding finances, she prioritizes her son, Jamil.

https://x.com/dammiedammie35/status/1858798078154682819?s=46

