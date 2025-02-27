Why I Retained My Predecessor’s Policies, Says Diri

Share

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has said his administration continued with some of the policies of his predecessor in order to enhance development of the state.

Diri said a policy like the Education Development Trust Fund (EDTF) was visionary and deserved to be retained and expanded in the overall interest of the state.

Diri stated this yesterday at the Education Development Trust Fund (EDTF) Interventions and Graduation ceremony of the Diri Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme at the Dr. Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa while paying tribute to his predecessor, Seriake Dickson, for establishing the EDTF.

He said he will continue to invest in human capacity building in order to develop a viable private sector in the state that is independent of government.

At the event, 2,850 trainees of the third batch of the skills acquisition programme were presented starter packs and other tools by the state government.

The beneficiaries were trained for five months in paint making, solar installation and electrical works, shoe making, soap making, cosmetology, fashion and design, catering and pastries among others.

He said: “I consider this empowerment scheme as one aspect of this administration that we will continue to do so that our people will not be governmentdependent.

“We will have a state that the private sector can develop and you are those thar will develop the private sector.” Diri implored the graduates not to sell the starter packs but rather put into practice the skills acquired to improve their lives and actualise government’s vision of building a sustainable future for them.

“You are the ones carrying our dreams. So do not disappoint us. Out of 9,000 applicants, you succeeded. You are building yourselves and equally building Bayelsa.”

The governor directed the Technical Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development to conduct key performance index on beneficiaries of the scheme.

He equally appreciated the EDTF Executive Secretary, Dr. Alice Atuwo and members of the board for their hard – work as well as those that have supported the fund.

He stated that his administrated had expanded the fund beyond the full scholarship for students in the model schools to now accommodate the technical colleges.

The governor directed the Commissioner for Education to ensure that the technical colleges in Southern Ijaw and Nembe local government areas were built and completed this year.

Share

Please follow and like us: