Why I Resigned As NAHCON Chair –Prof Usman

Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman has given the reason why he resigned from his position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), effective Monday, February 9, 2026.

In a formal statement, Professor Usman emphasized that his decision was entirely personal. “After prayerful contemplation and consultation with my family, I have made this choice in good conscience and with profound respect for the sacred responsibilities of public service,” he said.

He formally submitted his resignation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in line with Section 3(6) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2006. Professor Usman expressed deep gratitude to the President for the trust and honor of appointing him to serve the nation and the Muslim ummah.

He also acknowledged the support of Vice President Kashim Shettima, describing his guidance as “unwavering” and “invaluable” during his tenure. Professor Usman extend ed appreciation to members of the NAHCON Board, management, staff, and key partners including State Pilgrims Welfare Agencies, tour operators, aviation and service providers, and counterparts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noting that their collaboration had “significantly enhanced Nigeria’s Hajj operations.”

“This resignation is driven purely by personal considerations and reflects no dissatisfaction with the Commission, the government, or the noble mandate we have collectively pursued,” he said. In closing, Professor Usman prayed for the continued success of NAHCON and for all future pilgrims to perform a Hajj Mabrur. NAHCON’s operations are expected to continue smoothly during the transition, even as a successor is yet to be announced, ahead of Hajj 2026.