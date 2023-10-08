Why I Resigned As DC United Manager – Rooney

DC United and Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways following the team’s failure to advance to the MLS Cup playoffs.

It would be recalled that Wayne Rooney spent 18 months as a player for the MLS team before joining Derby County in January 2020 as a player-coach.

Rooney returned to DC United as manager in July 2022 after having a difficult time surviving there as a long-term head coach for Derby County.

After failing to accomplish so in each of the previous three seasons, Rooney was expected to assist DC United in reaching the MLS Playoffs.

Even though his club defeated New York City FC 2-0 in their most recent game on Saturday, the all-time leading goal scorer for Manchester United was unable to do so. The 37-year-old former England international was compelled to leave the team as a result.

It’s the right time. I’ve done everything I can to get this club into the playoffs,” Wayne Rooney said.

“It’s not a single thing that’s happened. It’s about timing.”

While DC United chief executive and co-chairman Jason Levien added, “We have spoken with Wayne and agreed we should part ways at this time.

This decision creates the avenue for our next general manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a head coach who will best align with this.

“We are grateful to Wayne Rooney for all he has done for our club and soccer in the nation’s capital, first as a DC United player and captain and most recently as our coach.”

Meanwhile, Rooney has been lined up to coach English second-tier club, Birmingham in case the club’s current coach, John Eustace leaves the club this season.

Due to the fact that he guided Birmingham to sixth position in the Championship after 11 games, Eustace’s name is growing and has started to draw interest from bigger clubs throughout Europe.

Despite the club’s financial struggles, the 43-year-old took over as manager in the summer of 2022 and led the squad to a comfortable run in the EFL Championship.