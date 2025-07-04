The Founder and Shepherd of Locust Army International, Rev Chris Christian, has said he will forever remain celibate, as his celibacy is ordained by God.

Speaking to journalists during the Thanks Giving Service in commemoration of his 60th birthday at his Church in Ajah, Lagos State, the Shepherd said he never has urge for sex, despite being potent, stating that the Lord created him in a way different from other men.

Asked how he handles temptation from women, especially those who admire his handsomeness; he said: “I’m not and can never be tempted by any woman. My own creation is different. I have never had sex and will never have.

“To do away with the temptation, I don’t allow women to come into my apartment or office. All my domestic workers are males, so I don’t have any encounter or private interaction with women beyond the church services. I don’t socialize; I don’t go out. I use most of my times writing books. I have written more than 466 books and still writing.

I don’t buy anything, they buy them for me. I have a covenant with my God not to have sex with any woman. Since I don’t have sex, I can never have a child, so I don’t have any distraction from any family member since I don’t raise a family. And that is the reason I don’t own any property. All the lands and buildings are secured for the church. We have a structure for the continuity of the church”, he said.

Asked how he copes with the pressure of not having wife and raising his own children from his family, especially his parents and siblings, he said: “Truly my mother and father did not like it, especially my father but they cannot dictate to me except what my Lord wants me to do. This is the calling and covenant with my Lord from my cradle days and I’m not going to break it.

“My dad fought with me on this before he died though, my mother too was not alright with my choice and I understand her pain but there is nothing I can do about it.”

Meanwhile, the clergy man insisted that he can never die, saying death has no power over human being.

According to him, “those who die are enslaved. Death has no power over a man and it can never kill me. I can never die. If you are deep in spiritualism, you would know that you cannot die. Men are not created to die. I have attained that height in spiritualism to the extent that I have control over death and angels. If you know who you are, you can never be poor. Nobody is supposed to be poor, the heavens have abundance of wealth and are looking for those to bless them with.”