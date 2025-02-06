Share

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Bovi Ugboma, has revealed why he relocated his children from Nigeria to the United Kingdom (UK), noting that it all started by accident.

Speaking in a recent interview on the ‘Uncoloured’ podcast, Bovi explained that he relocated his kids abroad because the Nigerian educational system has accepted bullying.

According to Bovi, students are empowered to bully their fellow students in the name of senior students disciplining their juniors.

He said, “My kids don’t live in the country [Nigeria] anymore. They have been in the UK for two years now. It started by accident, my first son has been there since 2021 in a boarding house.

“I went to boarding school in Nigeria and it made me street-smart. So I decided that my kid needs to go to boarding but not in Nigeria because the educational system has accepted bullying by empowering students to bully their fellow students in the name of senior students disciplining their juniors.”

Speaking on issues fuelling the mass migration of Nigerians abroad, Bovi cited the health sector, stressing that the country can lose 500 doctors in one year, but about 200 new doctors are coming on board.

He added, “The saving grace of the country is that we’ve not gone into war or food shortage. We’ve also not had natural disasters.

“So we can lose 500 doctors in one year but there are about 200 new doctors coming on board. It’s like using balm aid on a big wound. That’s why it has not blown up in our faces. “If the government wants to stem the tide, they check what the West is doing. Why are doctors comfortable going to work in other countries? It’s not just the money. “If you are passionate about something but when you get to work there’s light and an enabling encouragement, you don’t get to fight to go to work or go back home. “It may not be perfect but at least that decency is not lost. Patients have died in Nigeria because of lack of blood or power failure during operation. If you are a medical doctor, would you like to work under that kind of condition? The answer is no.”

