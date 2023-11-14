Why I rejected two big offers from Saudi Arabia – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has said he rejected two ‘huge offers’ from Saudi Arabia to stay at Napoli SSC last summer. The 2022/2023 Italian Serie A top-scorer was a toast of numerous European clubs but it was the bid from Al Hilal SSC of Saudi Arabia that tempted his resolve to remain at Napoli.

That season was historic for Napoli who won their first Italian Serie A title in 33 years and on an Individual level for Osimhen who was the Partonopei’s goal-plug. In a chat with journalists, the recuperating striker bared his mind about Napoli, his transfer to Saudi Arabia, and his interest in the English Premier League.

“I rejected two offers from Saudi!” Osimhen said before going to discuss the Scudetto winning feeling. “It was incredible to win the Scudetto in Napoli. I felt incredible love from the fans, it was unbelievable”.

“I’ve to be honest, I never thought of leaving last summer as Napoli wanted to keep me. But when the offer from Saudi came in, it was a huge one. Big one… it was difficult to reject”. “Al Hilal bid? It was crazy… the more I said no, the more they increased their financial proposal again!”.

“It was literally like WOW. It was going to change my life and they never gave up! But I said: no guys, thanks. I’m staying here”.On his favourite English Premier League team, Osimhen did not name any club but explained close links to Chelsea FC and Manchester United fans.

“I don’t have a favourite PL team but I’ve got two jerseys from my brother: Chelsea and Man United” Osimhen added. “Many friends of mine are Chelsea fans, few of them are Man Utd fans”.

“Premier League is the most appreciated league by every African player — it’s a huge league,” the Nigerian International said.