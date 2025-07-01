Why I Rejected Offers To Play At Club World Cup –Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has finally revealed the reason behind his decision to remain at Al Nassr.

The 40-year-old striker stated that he is focused on maintaining his fitness for the upcoming FIFA World Cup next year, as well as for his club.

Ronaldo said that he received offers to participate in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup but chose to stay with Al Nassr instead.

He emphasized the importance of getting rest before the start of another demanding season. Following the signing of his new deal with Al Nassr, Ronaldo expressed that his primary goal is to prepare for the next season while staying fit for the World Cup.

Quoted by ESPN, he said: “I had some offers to play in the [Club] World Cup, but I think it didn’t make sense because I prefer to have a good rest and good preparation.

This season will be very long, especially with the World Cup at the end of it. “I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team.

This is why I want to stay because I believe in the project.” Ronaldo’s new contract with Al Nassr will keep him with the club until 2027.