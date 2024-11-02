Why I Rejected Many Movie Roles In Nollywood – May Edochie

Share

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May has opened up on why she rejected movie roles in Nollywood despite getting mouth-watering offers and pay from Producers and Directors.

May Edochie made this revelation in an interview with Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY, on his podcast.

According to her, she has been turning down several movie roles for the past three years, adding that she does not want to be an actress, even though she is a jack of all trades.

She said, “Omoni said she doesn’t know how I am going to do it, I can’t tell her No. I told her that for the past 3 years, I had gotten script and movie roles, and people were willing to pay mouthwatering amounts.

“You know, producers have been calling, directors have been calling, some familiar faces have called, and I have rejected everything.

“I said I didn’t want to be an actor or actress. I know that I am this kind of jack of all trades, master of all kinds, type of person. There are a whole lot of things I can do if I set my mind on it.”

May’s revelation has however stirred reactions on social media with many stating that she rejected the movie roles because she doesn’t want people to think she’s coping with her estranged husband, Yul Edochie.

