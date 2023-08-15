Why I Rejected Davido’s Money – Viral Cyclist

Emmanuel Myam, a diehard fan of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido who is on a bicycle ride to Lagos from Benue State to see the DMW boss has revealed why he rejected the money Davido wants to give him.

New Telegraph had last week reported that Mr Emmanuel embarked on a bicycle ride to see Davido in Lagos, however, the singer who wasn’t in town requested the cyclist’s account details and asked him to go back home and await his return after his relatively scathing response garnered criticism online.

However, the cyclist rejected Davido’s money and emphasized that he would be happy to see him and give him his gift, which he brought along on his journey.

But speaking on the development in an exclusive interview with Legit Ng, the cyclist disclosed that money was never his driving force for starting the long-distance ride.

“Nonetheless, he kept the door open for the singer to still personally “bless” him if he so desired.

He said, “I didn’t drop it (his account details on Twitter like Davido requested) because all I want is to meet him and present my gift to him and then if he decides to bless me he will. My primary reason is never the money but seeing him as I have been longing to.”