Why I Reached Out To Sarz At Start Of My Music Career – Niniola

Nigerian singer, Niniola, has shared insights into her music career, revealing the inspiration behind her early collaboration with renowned producer, Sarz.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pulse NG, Niniola stated that her inspiration to pursue music was motivated by gaining recognition through participating in music competitions.

Giving reasons for her early collaboration with Sarz, Niniola disclosed that her decision was influenced by his reputation as Nigeria’s top producer.

She said: “After jumping from one music competition to another, I landed on Project Fame and decided to make music my career.”

Speaking further, Ninola said, “I sought out the top Nigerian music producers, and Sarz was at the top of the list. That’s how I reached out to him”.

