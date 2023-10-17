Why I Ran My Record Label Like Charity For Years – Davido

The newly father of twins, however, said that he created his record label as a platform to support his friends’ growth and help them achieve their aspirations.

The renowned artist emphasized to the new signees under DMW that the music industry is a business where revenue needs to be generated.

Speaking further, he added that his happiness is seeing his own success positively impact those he initially signed to the music label, such as Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and Dremo.

He said, “My label was really more like a family to me, I was young, to me I was just happy putting my boy on. I ran a label for four years and I didn’t take one dime from my artistes.

“I was paying for videos, I was paying for accommodation, I was paying for welfare. I was just happy seeing that my success could rub off on others. That was money to me.

Afrobeats got to a place where its global and I have to explain to the artistes “in these days this is business, to make money you gotta spend money’,”

