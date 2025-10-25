Ace Nigerian rapper and singer, Temidayo Omononiyi, popularly known as Zlatan, has opened up about his journey from humble beginnings, while reflecting on his evolution as an artist.

Speaking in an interview with Nandi Madida on Apple Music 1, the Zanku singer stated that his new album, ‘Symbol of Hope’, is rooted in his desire to inspire others who come from difficult backgrounds.

He said, “I used to listen to music before I even knew I was going to make music. I was already a fan of so many artists and saw them as symbols; people whose lives changed from nothing to something.

Now, being in this position myself, I see how my music inspires others not to give up. I get so many messages from people who tell me my songs keep them going.

“That’s why I decided to call the album ‘Symbol of Hope’. It’s my way of saying, ‘If I can do it, you can too.’”

The rapper also stated that his path to music began unexpectedly after he failed to gain university admission due to poor grades in mathematics and accounting.

“I was supposed to go to university in 2011 or 2012, but I didn’t have my complete papers. My dad is a pastor, and I used to play drums in church, but I never thought I’d become an artist.

“When I failed my exam, I started going to the studio with a friend. The first song I recorded was rubbish, but when I played it for my siblings, they made me feel like Jay-Z that day,” he said.

Encouraged by his friends and family, Zlatan kept making music, even though he initially treated it like a hobby. His breakthrough came while he was in his first semester at university, when he entered and won a rap competition.

“I didn’t even believe anyone could win a car through music. Out of 140 contestants, I won. I was just 19, and it was only three weeks into school. That was when I started taking rap seriously. I was writing every day and night. That moment changed my life.”

Zlatan also reflected on creating his globally recognised dance move, Zanku, an acronym for Zlatan Abeg No Kill Us. He said, “That’s Africa to the world.

The most interesting thing is that I attached my name to it. There’s no way you’ll mention Zanku without mentioning Zlatan. Growing up, I always wanted to have my own dance move, and when it happened, it went viral globally.”