Why I Poured Hot Oil On My Husband – Rivers Woman

A Rivers State woman, Hope Nwala has revealed why he bathed her husband, Ekelediri Nwankwo, with scalding groundnut oil in Okehi, Etche Local Government Area of the State.

Nwala made the shocking revelation on Friday while paraded at the headquarters of the Rivers State Police Command along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt.

Nwala, who said she carried out the act on Tuesday, October 10 had initially fled her residence before he was finally arrested by the state command.

She was reportedly located in her hiding place by a local vigilante group and subsequently handed over to the police on Thursday morning.

Narrating the event she said, “He will go out, at about 2 o’clock in the night and will come back early in the morning. Sometimes he would go, and stay two or three days before coming back then I asked him where are you even going?

“So his friend called me and asked if I had heard what was on the ground, I said ‘What is that?’ He said my husband and some people were involved in one illegal act. He said they called somebody from Abuja that the person should come and work in Etche and that they have a contract to give to the person and when the person came they duped the person of N20 million.

“I said he didn’t tell me, that was hearing this for the first time, I said ‘No wonder this guy has been acting strange, planning on how to travel and go to one African country.’ So this is the reason.

“So when he came back, I grabbed him and said this is what I heard I confronted him but he refused and we quarrelled. We ended it that day. I then asked him what he did with his own share of the money. I heard some people bought land with their own, so what did you use your own to do?

“As we were dragging that issue that morning, he hit me, I ran into the kitchen with that oil and I poured it on him. That was how it happened.”

Nwala who pleaded for forgiveness denied the allegation that she was involved in extramarital affairs.

She said, “I feel bad. Had I known that this thing would turn out like this I would not have done it to him. I will just go to my place and stay. I am begging for Nigerians, you people should forgive me.”

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi, provided assurance to the citizens during a statement at the police headquarters, affirming that Nwala would be held accountable for her actions.

He said, “I can assure you that person has been arrested and she is here with us. And the law will catch up with her and anybody who tries to take the laws into their hands, and be made to face the necessary sanctions.”