Why I Postponed My Resumption To Senate – Natasha

The suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday disclosed that she postponed her resumption at the Senate based on legal advice and respect for procedures.

The lawmaker who made this known during an interviewith the African Independent Television (AIT) said that she intends to wait for the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment before making her next move.

New Telegraph recalls that a high court in Abuja ordered the Senate to recall Natasha describing her suspension as excessive and unconstitutional.

Speaking in defence of her activities outside the chambers while her suspension lasted, Natasha explained that she spent most of her time reaching out to constituents through the provision of democratic dividends in line with her avowed commitment to several constituency projects as well as making progress on her flagship, ‘Gold Reserve Bill’.

She reiterated her commitment and determination to continue with her legislative functions and commitment to the development of not only Kogi Central but Nigeria as a whole.

While she remains hopeful of a timely return to the Red Chamber, Natasha vowed to continue delivering on her mandate, inside or outside the Senate.

“I remained active throughout. These are personal initiatives—I was hoping to finish the gold bill and move on to others like lithium and red mineral legislation. I can’t simply hand them over to others,” she said.

“I believe in the judiciary, I’m not giving up,” she added.