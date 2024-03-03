Why I Posted My Daughter’s Photos Amid Queen’s Engagement – Lord Lamba

Nigerian skit maker, Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, popularly known as Lord Lamba, has revealed why he posted his baby’s picture on social media amid the engagement of his baby mama and BBNaija reality TV star, Queen Atang.

New Telegraph recalls that the reality TV star made headlines in 2022 after welcoming a baby, which was rumoured that Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba, was the baby daddy after a leaked phone conversation between Queen and her medical doctor.

Neither the reality TV star nor Lord Lamba confirmed their romantic relationship at the time.

However, a few hours after Queen announced her engagement to longtime lover, David, Lord Lamba took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself and his child.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the backslash online, Lord Lamba, in a private conversation shared on the Instagram page of relationship expert, Wale Jana, claimed the rumours surrounding the paternity of the child prompted the action online.

The skitmaker denied the accusations of attempting to stop Queen from finding happiness, stressing that he had always wanted his personal life to be private, including his family.

Lord Lamba also promise to give her daughter a proper upbringing despite the separation from Queen.

He said, “Rumours were saying this child was for her husband; they thought it was Lord Lamba because of her engagement. So I posted my child to let people know that she is my child, with the caption of her full name,

“I have always wanted my personal life private, which includes my family, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t been a father figure to my baby girl even if things didn’t work out for both of us that doesn’t mean she is a bad person or I’m the bad person,

“But all I want is a proper upbringing for a princess, it’s not her fault the mom and dad are not together so we owe that child the best life ever.”