Why I Paid Buhari Courtesy Visit – Atiku

Amid the speculation of a coalition of bigwigs ahead of the 2027 Presidential election to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC), the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has clarified the courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku led some delegations of former governors of Kaduna and Sokoto states, Nasir El-Rufai and Aminu Tambuwal, among other notable politicians, to pay a visit to the immediate past President at his residence in Kaduna.

The visit, however, was seen as significant, particularly in the context of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the visit, the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election said it was primarily for Sallah celebrations and not for any discussions on the planned coalition of political parties aimed at forming a stronger opposition.

According to him, he had been unable to pay visits during the Sallah celebrations due to his commitments in Adamawa State, where he stood in for the Lamido Fombina (Adamawa), HRH Dr. Muhammadu Musdafa.

Atiku described the visit as a courtesy call to greet former President Buhari during the Sallah festivities.

When asked about plans to form a major opposition party, Atiku acknowledged ongoing discussions but made it clear that this was not the purpose of the visit.

“We came here on a courtesy and Sallah greetings visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“There is a plan for the major political parties to come together and form a strong opposition, but it is not part of this visit,” Atiku stated.

