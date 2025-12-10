Why I Organise Diamonds, Pearls Charity Gala In UK – Ibekwe-Oyebade

A Nigerian-born actress and Entrepreneur, Dr Theodora Ibekwe‑Oyebade, has explained the rationale behind her popularly known annual Gala event called Diamonds and Pearls Charity Gala in London, United Kingdom.

Speaking with journalists at the recently concluded 2nd Edition, Theodora said the purpose was to raise vital funds for children’s education and health programs for charity organisations in order to carry on the good works they are doing.

She noted that the proceeds from the event are usually given to the organisations, stating that this year’s funds were given to Japheth C. Ezeilo Care and Support Foundation, Idia’s Seed of Hope Foundation and other deserving organisations.

The Convener further explained that many people are helpless but can only be supported through charities.

“For all those who came to that event and have their own charities, they were told to write their own phone number and registration number

“There are lots of people who can’t help themselves, and it is only through charities that they can be supported.” She said.

Speaking to attendees of this year’s event, some described the event as an unmatched glamour with breathtaking ambience and extraordinary.

Some said Dr Theodora herself shone like the true jewel as a stunning actress, a gracious philanthropist and a woman with a heart big enough to light up any room she walks into.

Others also described the Diamonds and Pearls Gala wasnt just an event but an experience; A celebration of elegance, generosity and womanhood at its finest.

Dr Theodore is a producer who studied Education at Auchi Polytechnic and Accounting at UNILAG.

A multi‑award‑winning star regularly featured on UK‑African magazine covers, she founded the Miss Elegant International pageant (2009) and its TV show, and later launched the talent‑discovery series Starlywood in the UK with a group of people

Through her PR firm, Theodora PR, she supports Black talent in the diaspora, and she serves as founder/president of the Actors Guild of UK Nollywood. Her production credits include Shameful Deceit (2013), Maids of Dockland (2018), Mother‑In‑Law Wahala (2023) and the stage adaptation of Metamorphosis (2013).

Honoured as “Queen of Nollywood UK” (2014) and recipient of over 100 international awards, Theodora has sponsored/supported more than 500 events in the past decade and holds an honorary PhD in Business Administration. She is also a sought‑after motivational speaker.