Why I Opposed Atiku’s 2023 Candidacy – Former Benue Gov Ortom

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has revealed the reasons behind his decision to oppose the 2023 presidential candidacy of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday, Ortom stated that his actions were motivated by a strong conviction for equity, fairness, and justice within Nigeria’s political framework.

Ortom explained that he took the stance despite the potential consequences to his own political career, particularly his senatorial ambition in the 2023 general elections.

“I’ve already made my position known. I don’t want to be a hypocrite. I don’t want to pretend,” Ortom said during the broadcast. “That was why I worked against the PDP in the 2023 election. And I did say that even if I lose my senatorial election, after eight years as governor, it doesn’t matter. But let it be known that there are people who believe in justice, equity and fairness.”

The former governor criticized the PDP’s decision to zone the presidency to the North, arguing that after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure, power should have shifted to the South.

“When members of the PDP overwhelmingly accepted that the presidency should remain in the North, we said no. It was wrong. For the sake of equity, fairness and justice, after eight years in the North, the presidency should have gone to the South,” Ortom emphasized.

Ortom’s remarks reaffirm his alignment with the G5 governors also known as the Integrity Group who publicly distanced themselves from Atiku’s candidacy in 2023 over similar zoning concerns.