Nollywood star Bimbo Akintola has shed light on the reasons behind her firm support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 general elections, revealing that online harassment played a major role in her decision to publicly declare her stance.

Speaking in a recent interview on With Chude podcast, hosted by Chude Jideonwo, the actress recounted how an interaction with a supporter of an opposing political camp pushed her to openly defend her preferred candidate.

According to her, the bullying she experienced over her political choice strengthened her resolve rather than silenced it.

Akintola stressed the importance of respecting political diversity among Nigerians, noting that democracy gives room for differing opinions.

She condemned the hostility directed at individuals who choose to support candidates others may not agree with, particularly referencing the backlash faced by veteran actress Joke Silva during the election period.

READ ALSO:

Describing the situation, she said the attacks on Silva had reached an unacceptable level, prompting her to release a video in solidarity.

“People went as far as writing things that were heartless,” she remarked, recalling how she challenged critics by firmly reiterating her support for Tinubu.

The actress urged Nigerians to embrace tolerance and stop weaponising bullying as a tool for political intimidation.

According to her, disagreements are natural and should not lead to personal attacks.

“We can’t all share the same views, and that’s perfectly fine,” she said. “The person you support might not be who I believe is right for the job, but that doesn’t give anyone the right to silence my voice. My choice was mine, and I stood by it.”

Akintola reiterated that her vote in 2023 reflected her conviction at the time and emphasised that every citizen has the right to make independent political decisions without fear of harassment.