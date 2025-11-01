Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck has revoked respect for hip-hop veteran M.I Abaga, branding the iconic emcee a “Fence-sitter,” in a series of explosive posts on X.

The artist, born Tochukwu Ojogwu, on Thursday, declared he had lost all respect for M.I., labelling him a short man devil and a rat.

He claimed M.I. knowingly stood by while a blatant lie was directed at him, choosing neutrality to protect a polished public image.

Odumodublvck emphasised that, unlike M.I., he remains indifferent to public opinion.

On his X handle, he wrote: “MI_Abaga as for you. The whole world is going to be shocked that I am talking to you like this, and I know they will come for me because you are very good at portraying the ‘good’ guy.

“One thing they did not tell you is that I don’t care about public opinion, unlike you.

“You stood in front of a blatant lie and decided to sit on the fence like Abuchi. I have lost every iota of respect for you.

I am coming out to the world. Short man devil, you no be my OG. You are nothing but a rat. I bet you won’t reply because I am saying the truth.”

A smaller group defended the outburst as a necessary challenge to authority, arguing that accountability should outweigh seniority.

M.I. Abaga, co-founder of Chocolate City and a two-time BET Award nominee, has not responded to the backlash.

His most recent remarks on younger artists came in July 2025, when he stated he felt no intimidation from the new generation and urged them to match his output in the studio.