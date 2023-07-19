Why I Never Enjoy My Birthdays – Ebuka Opens Up

Popular Media personality and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has revealed why he doesn’t enjoy his birthdays during a recent interview on Rubbin’ Minds.

Ebuka, however, stirred emotion on social media after he sharing the reason he doesn’t enjoy his birthdays celebration his birthday anniversaries.

Speaking on the programme which was co-hosted by Beauty Tukura and Prince Nelson, the BBNaija star revealed that he always reflects on his life journey during his birthday anniversaries.

However, the reality TV host who turned 41 on July 14, 2023, said that he gets very deep in his head just trying to figure out what more he can achieve in his life.

Speaking further, he noted that his 41st birthday was a little lighter than usual because he had a quiet day for the most part.

He said that it wasn’t bad as others when he would feel so emotional and teary.

He said: “I think everybody who knows me, knows that I don’t generally enjoy my birthday. I think it is a lot of just self-reflections I do and they get me in this space where I’m like, there is still so much more to achieve.

“So, I get very deep in my head just trying to figure out… Sometimes, months before it [my birthday] sef, I will be like, Ah! God, this thing is coming again.

“But I think this one (my 41st birthday) was a little lighter than the usual because I had a quiet day for the most part. Yeah, it wasn’t that bad.”