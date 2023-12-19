Why I Moved Out Of Davido’s House After Chioma Got Pregnant – Peruzzi

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has finally opened up on why he secretly moved out of Davido’s house after Chioma got pregnant.

Peruzzi who spoke on Tuesday said he left Davido’s house to get his own place when he heard that Chioma would be coming over to live in the house, which he believed was the right thing for him to do.

The “Majesty” crooner revealed that he began to search for a house without telling anyone including his boss, Davido, about his plans.

However, he added that at a point, he had to tell Obama about his intention before subsequently opening up to Davido after he had secured a place.

He said, “When Chioma got pregnant I had to move out. When Ifeanyi was about to be born. When I was looking for the place I didn’t tell Davido. But they called me and said Chioma is coming”,

Social media users as usual have taken to the comments section to share their opinions about Peruzzi’s recent revelation.

While many insisted that he did the right thing by leaving, others said he shouldn’t have left.

