Why I Met Federal Lawmakers From Ondo – Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said he had met with nine members of the House of Representatives from the state to push for a common front ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses to elect new executives for the party.

Consequently, Aiyedatiwa called on the lawmakers to see the overall development, peace and stability of the state as a collective responsibility that requires the commitment of everyone.

The Rep members included Hon. Abiodun Derin Adesida, Akure South/Akure North; Hon. Abiola Makinde, Ondo East/Ondo West; Hon. Timehin Adelegbe, Owo/Ose; Hon. Gboyega Adefarati, Akoko South West/Akoko South-East; Hon. Ife Ehindero, Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West; Hon. Festus Akingbaso, Idanre/Ifedore; Hon. Festus Adefiranye, Ileoluji-Okeigbo/Odigbo; Hon. Donald Ojogo, Ilaje/Ese-Od,o and Hon. Jimi Odimayo, Okitipupa/Irele.

The meeting of the lawmakers with the Governor, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, focused on collaborations towards the development and stability of the state and building unity in the ruling APC in the state ahead of the party’s congresses.

He said the discussion also centred on aligning federal and state development goals to ensure that Ondo State continues to benefit from federal projects under the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said his administration would continue to prioritise the development of the state and the welfare of the people over politics.

According to him, the collaboration with lawmakers is a huge win for the state, as it is the kind of synergy needed to maintain the momentum of development and stability in the Sunshine State.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also intimated to the lawmakers about the activities lined up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the creation of the State.

The Governor expressed his happiness to see that all the 12 members of the National Assembly and all 26 members of the State House of Assembly are now in one party, APC, which is an unprecedented development in the State.

The federal lawmakers thanked the governor for the meeting and commended the developmental strides of his administration in the State.

Pledging their support and loyalty to the governor, the lawmakers promised to put politics aside and continue to contribute their quotas to the development of Ondo State and the growth of the APC in the State.