Why I Married Kazim Adeoti – Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has finally opened up about her decision to marry movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti, professionally known as Adekaz.

New Telegraph recalls that Mercy Aigbe announced her third marriage with Adekaz in January 2022, as second wife.

Speaking in her recent appearance on _Nollywood on Radio’, the movie star opened up on her decision to be Adekaz’s second wife.

She said: “One of the reasons I got married to him is that we are both in the same industry.

“Together, we are building a production empire. I just felt I needed someone to collaborate within the industry, and it is a good thing that he understands it too. Combining our strengths, the future looks promising.”

