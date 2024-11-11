New Telegraph

November 11, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 11, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Why I Married…

Why I Married Kazim Adeoti – Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has finally opened up about her decision to marry movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti, professionally known as Adekaz.

New Telegraph recalls that Mercy Aigbe announced her third marriage with Adekaz in January 2022, as second wife.

Speaking in her recent appearance on _Nollywood on Radio’, the movie star opened up on her decision to be Adekaz’s second wife.

READ ALSO:

She said: “One of the reasons I got married to him is that we are both in the same industry.

“Together, we are building a production empire. I just felt I needed someone to collaborate within the industry, and it is a good thing that he understands it too. Combining our strengths, the future looks promising.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Ooni Of Ife Reunites With Estranged Wife, Son
Read Next

Barry Ogbolu Gets Whitecaps FC Call-Up
Share
Copy Link
×